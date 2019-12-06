Christmas is less than three weeks away and while most businesses and homes hang bright, colorful ornaments off their trees, Shannon Francis and Tom West take a different approach.
They put the names of homeless veterans on the tree branches, hoping someone in the community will pick up the tag and bring a gift for that person.
According to U.S.VETS, 63,000 veterans are chronically homeless; they make up nearly 20% of the homeless population.
In an effort to bring some holiday cheer to former soldiers who are struggling, Long Beach Coffee & Tea is hosting its second annual Angel Tree at the shop located at 480 Pine Ave.
“We have worked with local veteran outreach agencies to compile a list of names, branch they served in and items needed,” Francis said. “So far we have 60 name tags, but we are thinking we will have about 150 names when all is said and done.”
Working with U.S.VETS, the Veterans Administration and Operation Healthy Homecoming, the first Angel Tree had 115 names.
“It was a truly beautiful event last year,” Francis said. “We hope people will bring simple stuff like shoes, jackets, socks, watches or gift cards.”
Anyone can come into the shop and select a name. All Francis and West ask are that once a person has the gift they bring it to the shop (wrapped or unwrapped) and place it under the tree with the ornament. Everything is done anonymously. The veteran organizations will pick up the presents on Dec. 22 and distribute them on Christmas morning. Ornament pick-ups and gift drop-offs are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This is the first time Francis and West have run a coffee shop — both come from technology backgrounds.
“It has definitely been a learning challenge,” Francis said. “We’ve learned a lot and we’ve gotten involved in the community.”
One example of that involvement is Veterans Café — every second and fourth Friday, the shop hosts a free coffee and pastries morning for local veterans who might be struggling. Vets can meet other vets and, perhaps, share job opportunities.
Sean Huffman, a veteran who fought in Afghanistan, is a regular at the coffee shop and at the twice-a-month meetings.
“These people are heaven-sent,” he said. “I’m so grateful to have met them.”
“People sometimes lose sight of the people who need their help,” said West, a former Marine. “A lot of the homeless vets who meet here at the coffee shop aren’t even from here. They’re from Huntington Beach; they’re from Santa Monica. The people of Long Beach are amazing. When we asked for help with Angel Tree, people were not shy in helping out.”
Francis wants to assure people that she and West work with organizations they can trust. In fact, last year, they received a slew of photos of veterans opening their gifts.
“It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. “I can’t tell you how many times I cried last year. We provide the leadership and to just watch the community step up is a beautiful thing.”
For more information, call 562-619-8299 or email longbeachcoffeeandtea@gmail.com.