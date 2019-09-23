The 2019 IndyCar season ended Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
Josef Newgarden finished eighth in Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, giving him enough points to take top honors in the NTT IndyCar Series and win the championship. Rookie pole sitter Colton Herta won the race, with Will Power and Scott Dixon taking second and third respectively. Alexander Rossi, who won the 2019 GPLB, took sixth and finished third in the season.
Saturday after qualifying, California Indy racer Charlie Kimball told the Grunion, “The tires will go off quick” — the Monterey weather was in the mid-80s and track temperatures hovered just under 100 degrees, making the softer tires lose their grip. “It is a roller coaster out there”, referring to Laguna Seca track’s iconic Corkscrew — an equivalent of a 5-and-a-half-story drop in only 450 feet of track length, and “It won’t be the best car that wins, it will be the one with the least issues.” Kimball finished 15th in a field of 24.
The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sunday, April 19, 2020) returns to our fair city in April for a 37th consecutive year, which is second only to the Indianapolis 500 for most years in succession of Indy car races on the current schedule.
Jim Michaelian, President and CEO of GPLB, was in attendance all weekend and told the Grunion, “I’m delighted to see Indy here at Laguna Seca, I’m glad to have two West Coast events.”
According to Michaelian, there will be four major changes in 2020 for GPLB; More races for a longer race day — for example evening racing includes Motegi Racing Super Drift Challenge Finals , more series by adding the Pirelli GT4 America SprintX Series on Sunday, higher quality food offerings and cheaper beer prices.
The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be the third round of the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule. Long Beach will be preceded by the season opener at St. Petersburg, Fla., on March 15 and the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park on April 5. The 2020 IndyCar schedule is also highlighted by a return to Richmond Raceway for the first time since 2009.
The season will conclude for the second consecutive year at the historic WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca road course, where the championship-deciding race will be on Sunday, Sept. 20.