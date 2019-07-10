The Museum of Latin American Art is hosting a beer tasting event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, at 628 Alamitos Ave.
Hosted by Brewjeria, the MoLAA Beerfest will feature a beer selection provided by SoCal Cerveceros, a Latino-based brew club.
“We believe there is an art to crafting beer, just as there’s an art to creating cuisine, fine art and music. We hope our patrons will enjoy this distinct experience," Lourdes Ramos, MoLAA CEO, said in a release.
Tickets are $40 per person ($35 for members) and include a complimentary five ounce glass for unlimited tastings.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to molaa.org/events.