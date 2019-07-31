Miranda Sings will perform her live show "Who Wants My Kid?" at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at The Carpenter Center, located at 6200 E. Atherton St.
Colleen Ballinger created her Miranda Sings character in 2008 as a parody of young, self-absorbed singers on YouTube that posess more confidence than talent. Her parody has grown into full time act, successful YouTube channel and a Netflix special.
Tickets are on sale now for $40 each, with VIP tickets available for $85.
To purchase tickets, go to carpenterarts.org or call 562-985-7000.