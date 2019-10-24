This Sunday there's plenty to do— and for a good cause.
One option is Leadership Long Beach's annual Putt-Putt in the Knolls mini golf tournament at the Expo Arts Center. The event raises money for Youth Leadership Long Beach, the organization's high school internship program that helps foster student leadership.
"We are excited for this event every year," Oscar Cosby, Leadership Long Beach communications director, said. "It's great to get people together to have fun, but it's even better to have fun while helping a cause."
This is the second year the mini golf tournament will take place in Bixby Knolls. Since 1995, it had been hosted downtown around Pine Avenue, and with the event's move north along Atlantic Avenue, there's an opportunity to reach more people for the cause, Cosby said.
"The really good part about moving to Bixby Knolls is that we can reach a different audience, maybe people who never heard about us before," he said. "Plus it's always nice to change things up."
The event starts at the Expo Arts Center, where golfers take their first putt. They then follow a mini golf route that features stations at participating restaurants and businesses around Bixby Knolls. There's also food and drinks to be had along the way.
"It's just a lot of fun, people are together being silly and it gets the surrounding businesses involved," Cosby said. "I don't know of a better way to do something good, but also have fun too."
Youth Leadership Long Beach, a subsidiary of Leadership Long Beach, is this year's beneficiary. The money raised during Sunday's event will help keep the annual, eight-month-long youth program free for its participants.
Each year, the program hosts about 30 area students for eight months of environmentally focused community leadership programs where those students learn how to help improve their communities by fostering individual leadership and personal contributions to their neighborhoods. To date, more than 500 youth have graduated from this program, Cosby said.
And the day doesn't stop after a few holes of mini golf.
Back at the Expo Arts Center, there will be another mini golf challenge where only one winner will receive a special prize for completing the challenge best. There also will be a silent auction, games and more.
The 24th annual Putt-Putt in the Knolls mini golf tournament is happening from 2 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at the Expo Arts Center, 4321 Atlantic Ave.
Tickets are $50 per adult and $35 for children. Options to register as a family or company team also are available.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to leadershiplb.org/putt-putt.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.