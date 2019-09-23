Runners and walkers are hitting the beach Saturday, Sept. 28, to raise money for cancer support programs at Long Beach MemorialCare, and there's still plenty of time to register before the price to participate goes up.
"We've been doing this walk (the Team Spirit 5K) for 20 years," Cindy Gotz, director of business operations at MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute, said. "And the money raised goes directly to support programs and services that may not be covered by insurance."
Gotz is a survivor herself, she said, and this event for her, like for many others, is near and dear to her heart.
"We get to see our patients and survivors and thrivers outside and walking side by side every year," Gotz said. "It's such a feel-good day and lifts spirits and it's wonderful to be a part of it year after year."
The 5K starts at the Granada Beach launch ramp, where participants will take to the beach path and walk or run the path until it's time to loop back aground and finish the race. With about 800 people expect to attend, including about 100 volunteers, Gotz said that the event makes an impact, not only for MemorialCare programs, but also for morale.
"People get serious about raising more money because the cause, the resources, for one reason or another they have been personally affected by cancer," Gotz said. "Whether they are racing for themselves or for their loved ones, they're driven to make an impact."
In addition to the registration fee, participants can sign up as individuals or with teams. Raising money for the cause also is encouraged, as many teams work together to raise even more money before the event.
Long Beach's own Laserfiche, a software development company in Bixby Knolls, has participated with their employees for several years. Lasrfiche CEO Chris Wacker said that he encourages employees to participate every year because he lost his wife to breast cancer, and is now determined to help support cancer research efforts at MemorialCare.
“Our founder and my late wife Nien-Ling Wacker succumbed to breast cancer in late 2014. Each year since, Laserfiche has participated in Team Spirit Long Beach Cancer 5K in her memory. I saw and experienced first-hand how much research and exploration there is to be done in the field of oncology," Wacker said. "I believe that with support and new technology, we will accelerate the discovery of the causes, if not a cure, for many types of cancer. Laserfiche is honored to participate in Team Spirit Long Beach and support the MemorialCare Todd Cancer Institute in its efforts to research and diagnose cancer, and treat and educate patients at Long Beach Medical Center."
There's still time to sign up. The cost to register is $55 per person until Wednesday, Sept. 25. Onsite registrations will be available for $70 per person.
The 20th annual Team Spirit Long Beach Cancer 5K is happening at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Granada Beach launch ramp, 1 Granada Ave.
For more information about the MemorialCare Cancer Institute, as well as available support programs, go to memorialcare.org/tci.
To register for the event, go to memorialcare.org/teamspirit.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.