Makersville, a nonprofit program that uses Lego bricks to teach youngsters about science and engineering principles, has moved to a permanent spot in Shoreline Village.
"This one started because we needed a full time space for the summer when hosting visitors from overseas," Patricia Tsoiasue, Makersville founder, said. "We went to Shoreline Village and we found this space, and now we're getting it set up for classes beyond the summer."
It's a big deal, Tsoiasue added, because the Makersville program hasn't had a space to call its own. Typically, programs are organized around a temporary space occupied for the duration of the scheduled activity. Then, when the activity is over, Makersville packs up and moves on.
Now with a location to call their own, Tsoiasue said that the Makersville team decided to name the Shoreline Village space, and then build a Lego city around it.
"We are calling the city we are creating 'Brickersville,'" she said. "We finally don't have to take things down when classes are done, and we can leave them on display so everyone can look at the city we're creating."
With that space, Tsoiasue said they rushed into the planning process, setting up class schedules and working with teachers to organize lesson plans.
"We went from looking for a space to use just for a month, to now we're making things more solid," she said. "Now we can plan."
And they had to plan quickly because fall classes begin next week, with signups for the classes already available online.
"It always feels like we're chasing tails but that's a good thing," Tsoiasue added. "We are always changing and evolving and when the opportunity for this space was there, we worked with it."
All events are created by, and taught by, volunteers. Tsoiasue said that interested creators will reach out to her with a lesson idea involving Legos — like creating robotic pulleys or crafting Lego robots that play soccer — and if approved they work together to get the lesson plan and supplies in place to teach. If needed, Tsoiasue said that they will help organize fundraisers to raise money to purchase equipment.
"It's a team effort," she said. "Once we visualize it, we plan it into our schedule and then an entrepreneur gets an opportunity to try out the class that he or she creates."
So far, group classes include Greek and Roman architecture building, math and games exercises and small building construction, all created with the help of Lego bricks. Private classes are available, too, where students can receive one-on-one instruction on robotics building or sewing classes for ages 8 and older.
"I kind of fell like, wow, I think we might have a chance to build something big here because it's always a struggle to do anything," Tsoiasue said. "Our philosophy has always been to do what you want to do, but create and teach it, and now we finally have our own space. That's more room for us to do more."
Classes begin next week, with some classes starting at $10 for a session. For more information, or to sign up for classes, go to makersville.net.
Anyone interested in creating a STEAM-based lesson plan using Lego bricks can reach out to Patricia Tsoiasue directly at brickersville@gmail.com.
Brickersville is at 429 Shoreline Dr. Suite 419-Q.
