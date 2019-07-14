Yoga, sound healing, arts and community blend together for the seventh annual Love Long Beach Festival at the end of July.
The event is a two-day gathering of holistic togetherness at Shoreline Aquatic Park. Guests can come together for a weekend of self care, participate in art or yoga classes and enjoy the warm weather with good food and company.
It also features two music stages, a sound stage and a VIP bar lounge with individual DJs — that's a part of the $50 VIP day pass.
The "Subtract Stage" features house and techno music. Scheduled acts include Anton Tumas, Britton, Chadwick, Dance Spirit LIVE, Dave DK, Deep Tribe, DJ Dan, Doc Martin, Sublevel LIVE, Don George, Droog, Evan Casey, Griffin Paisley, Henry Pope, Jon Charnis, Lauren Ritter, Lubelski, Mr. Koolaid, Mr.C, Rinzen, RYBO, Scott K. and Tara Brooks.
On the "Noise Stage" featuring drum and bass sounds, acts include Almost Radical, Biolumigen, Crescendoll, Daedelus, Da Moth, Darklord Gob, Dela Moon, Dielahn, Drunkcat, Fluctuating Frequencies, Forin, Gabriel Habit, Gray Area, Hapa, Jason Wool (FKA Woolymammoth), Rebellion, Solotrip, Soothslayer, Stoik, Stosu and Xav.
The talk stage, called the "StarGate Stage," welcomes more live music next to a healing arts sanctuary, food vendors and merchandise vendors.
Temperatures are expected to be warm, so staying hydrated is a necessity, organizers said. Water bars and stations will be set up for guests to stay hydrated and keep cool.
Early bird tickets are officially sold out, upping the ticket prices to $15 for a day pass and $30 for a weekend pass. The Sunday after party happening from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. (after the main event), is still an additional $10.
VIP tickets are $50 for a day pass, and includes access to a VIP lounge, the Sunday after party and access to the event through a VIP entrance.
The Love Long Beach Festival is from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, at Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to lovelongbeachcelebration.com.