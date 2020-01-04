A comedy tour will be making the rounds in the Los Angeles area in January, and Long Beach is on the tour list.
It's the first Southland Comedy Festival, happening from Jan. 7 through 11, where 20 stand-up comedians will fill multiple venues in varying sizes and Los Angeles area cities. Organizer said that it's the first comedy tour in the area to include larger and smaller indie venues as part of the tour.
The comedians scheduled to entertain are "really on their way to stardom," according to co-founder and organizer Richard Sarvate.
They are Chris Martin, Emily Browning, Kenice Mobley, Raanan Hershberg, Michael Rowland, Eagle Witt, Mitch Burrow, Brian Simpson, Ayanna Dookie, Billy Bonnell, Mike Menendez, Allie Zisfein, Stephen Agyei, Grant Cotter, Erica Spera, Zack Brazao, Yemi Afolabi, Danielle Perez, Ehsan Ahmad and Irene Tu.
With multiple shows scheduled each day, and each show starting at 8 or 9 p.m., attendees will have to decide ahead of time what show they want to want to watch.
Kicking off the tour on Tuesday, Jan. 7, is Eli Olsberg hosting at Performance Anxiety in West Hollywood, The Secret Show is in Culver City, The Bunker is in Burbank and Mike Glazer is at the Hollywood Improv in Los Angeles. Each show starts at 8 p.m.
The Wednesday leg of the tour returns to the Bunker in Burbank hosted by Tom Segura, and will take place entirely in Spanish. That's happening from 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Bear City, Que Sera's comedy club here in Long Beach, will be a featured part of the tour also from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Que Sera is at 1923 E. Seventh St.
Other Wednesday venues include The Blind Barber in Highland Park, Venice Underground, and the Hollywood Improv Lab and the Comedy Bunker in Sherman Oaks.
On Thursday, Jan. 9, the Comedy Store in West Hollywood, R6 Distillery in El Segundo, The Bunker and the Bronson Bar are all on deck for 8 and 9 p.m. showtimes.
The final leg of the tour rounds out with six shows on Friday, Jan 10. The first is at 8 p.m. at The Hollywood Improv and the Bar Lubitsch in West Hollywood. At 8:30 p.m., The Bunker and Fais Do Do in Los Angeles will start their shows. A second show will start at around 10 p.m. at The Bunker as well as at Bar Lubitsch.
Tickets are sold as festival passes only, which grants ticket holders access to each show. A regular festival pass is $49 and includes entry to each venue. VIP tickets are $59 and includes show access as well as entrance to VIP after parties.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to southlandcomedyfestival.com.
