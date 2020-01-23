The Long Beach Youth Chorus is halfway through its third season and is looking to add a few more singers to the roster.
Upcoming shows, which will include the new singers, includes a San Diego tour alongside Ruthie Milgard, San Diego Chorus's artistic director.
Required auditions for new singers will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The first rehearsal will follow from 4 to 5:30 p.m. that day.
Tuition is $100 per singer, but scholarship options are available.
To register for the Long Beach Youth Chorus, or for more information, go to longbeachyouthchorus.org.