The Long Beach Towne Center will be featuring free concerts from 7 to 9 p.m. every Saturday from July 27 through Aug. 31, at the center's Promenade, 7575 Carson Blvd.
Schedule
July 27, Celebrating the Best of The ’90s and Beyond with The Trip (Pop/Rock)
Aug. 3, A Tribute to The King with Scot Bruce (Rock)
Aug. 10, ’80s Night with Pop Gun Rerun (Pop/Rock)
Aug. 17, Hot Salsa Night with The Yari More Latin Band (Latin/Spanish/Dance)
Aug. 24, Country and Line Dancing Night with Hipshot (Country)
Aug. 31, Grand Finale Night with Ticket to Ride, A Tribute to The Beatles (British/Rock)
For more information, go to lbtownecenter.com.