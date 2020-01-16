Long Beach is gearing up for the 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration on Saturday with the theme "Continuing the Legacy." The life and legacy of a visionary who changed the world by promoting equality, justice and peace will be honored.
The parade is once again hosted by Vice Mayor and Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews. It starts at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Anaheim Street, heading north to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
“The community and I are extremely excited for this event," Andrews said. "We continue to build on the legacy of peace, freedom, and community building Dr. King started for us."
After the parade, a party will take over from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Music will be playing all afternoon. Performances include DJ Mr. Quick, Alvin Hayes Jr. Quartet, Kiddo, DJ Dennis Owens and Switch. Additionally, a kids' zone will be set up and hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach, featuring face painting and a bounce house. Plenty of food and merchandise also is on the agenda, with more than 33 restaurant and vendor choices.
Free parking is available at Long Beach City College's Pacific Coast campus, on the corner of Orange Avenue and 19th Street. A free shuttle service will take attendees to and from the events.
Additionally, volunteers are still needed to help monitor the parade, set up and clean up after the celebration commences. Call 562-570-6816 to volunteer.
The 32nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration is kicking off rain or shine at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Anaheim Street. Martin Luther King Jr. Park is at 1950 Lemon Ave.
For more information, call (562) 570-6816.
