The Tour de France has its yellow jersey. The Masters golf tournament has its green jacket. And the SCORE Class 1 off-road racing series has its red “100” license plate.
In five of the last seven years — including the last three — Long Beach families have driven home with the coveted plate (the number 100 is the lowest number a driver can have in Class 1 racing).
The most recent winners are Mason Cullen and his father Matt Cullen. Not only did Mason, 19, and a business major at Long Beach State, win the points title, he is a prime candidate for Rookie of the Year.
The SCORE Class 1 series consists of four races: the San Felipe 250, the Baja 500, the Baja 400 and the Baja 1000. Mason Cullen, in his first year being listed as the lead driver, won the championship by just two points over his nearest competitor by having a fourth-place finish, a seventh-place finish and two third-place finishes.
“It was amazing. This is like a lifetime dream,” Matt Cullen said. “It was a bucket list thing for me. I’ve won every race in Mexico more than one time. I know what it takes to get it done. I was so stoked to have us racing together.”
Mason first got behind the wheel when he was 8.
“I got started through my dad,” he said. “I would shift the gears and he would pop the clutch for me.”
His competitive career started with go carts, then it was on to trophy cart racing. After driving the trophy carts with great success, he knew this was something he might want to pursue further.
“It got to a point to where Mason said to me, ‘hey, this is what I really want to do. This is what I want to be when I grow up,’” Matt said.
And so, the Cullen family crew — Mason’s mom, two sisters and father — made it a family affair as they all got behind him with their full support.
But the Cullens aren’t the only Long Beach family playing in the dirt.
Brian Parkhouse and son Cody won the title in 2013 and 2014 and the Wilsons — Ronnie, Rick, Randy and Brad — won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
“Off-road is a small community,” Brad Wilson said. “We’ve known each other a long time, so of course we are going to be tied together.”
Wilson isn’t kidding: in last season’s Baja 400, the Long Beach families dominated the podium with the Parkhouse buggy finishing first, the Wilsons second and the Cullens third.
“We’re all really good friends, even in the dirt,” Brian Parkhouse said. “In off-road racing, it’s an unwritten rule that you help anybody out if it doesn’t impact your race position. We’ve given alternators to competitors if we could. Our crews are all friends. We see each other out and about. But once you put the helmet on, you want to beat them. We know that when we go against these other Long Beach families, we are going against good competition.”
Off-road racing is a dirty business — in more ways than one. It is no-holds barred.
“When you are racing on a dry lake, my top speed has been 136 miles per hour,” Mason said. “It’s a little scary. There are no windshields. No windows on the sides, just netting. It gets a little hairy. Your head starts shaking.”
Not only that, but without a windshield and the dust swirling, it can be like driving in a snowstorm.
“Each buggy has a yellow light on the back,” Matt Cullen said. “And when you can barely see in front of you because there are sections where you are in a total whiteout condition, you lock in on that light; wherever it goes, you go.
“But if you catch somebody, you honk the horn one time and if they get out of the way that’s fine. But if they take off, now you're mad because you’re in whiteout again. But when you catch them, you hit them. If they don’t get out of the way, you hit them twice and if they don’t get out of the way, when you get to a tight turn, you push them out of the way. It’s a little give and take.”
The next level of off-road racing are the trophy trucks, but Mason Cullen has his eyes on a bigger prize: NASCAR.
“It’s a possibility, but it would be a longshot,” he said. “There are only 40 people in the world who can race at that level.”
In the meantime, the off-road season starts with the San Felipe 250 at the end of March. Mason said he hopes to start testing his rebuilt buggy by the end of the month.
And he can’t wait to get that red “100” plate on the front of his vehicle.