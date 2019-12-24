Sterling: 1-year-old, Male, Domestic Short Hair.
Hello! My name is Starling. I am a young black cat who loves to play with toys. I am very friendly and affectionate. If you take me home we can be friends forever. Come meet me at spcaLA South Bay. My ID is: 20-00650.
Available at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center
12910 Yukon Avenue
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 676-1149
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.