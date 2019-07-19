Peppercorn: 8-year-old, Male, Chihuahua Mix.
Peppercorn here, I’m a little guy with a big personality. Stop by and I’ll show you my excellent cuddling skills and we can play with my favorite toys. If you want a mellow fellow in your life then I’m your guy! My ID is: 19-03724.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.