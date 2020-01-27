Miller: 7-year-old, Male, Pitbull Mix.
Woof! I'm a pit bull mix named Miller, and I have a pretty black coat. I'm looking for my forever friend. Could that be you? During my stay I am learning how to sit, lie down, and walk well on a leash. Come and see if we are a match! My ID is: 20-02159.
Location: spcaLA Pet Adoption Center, 5026 W. Jefferson Blvd., Los Angeles. (323) 730-5302.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.