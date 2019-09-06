Melon: 2-year-old, Male, Pit Bull Mix.
I'm Melon, a handsome pibble mix who can't wait to meet my Friend for Life. I'm working on my basic commands while I wait for a forever home and everyone at the Village says that I am very food motivated and smart. Come on in and check me out. My ID is: 19-04073.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.