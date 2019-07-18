Melody: 4-year-old, Female, Siamese Mix.
Meet Melody, she’s quite the stunner with her flame point coat and beautiful blue eyes. She always hams it up for everyone and loves to explore. If you’re looking to add a curious and loving cat to your home then come meet Melody today! My ID is: 19-05496.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.