Lovey: 9-year-old, Female, Domestic Short Hair.
My name is Lovey and I'm a chatty cat who will let you know what is on my mind. I'm a very sweet and affectionate kitty looking for a calm home where I can perch on your lap and give you tons of purrs. Visit me and see if we are a purrrfect match. My ID is: 19-07487.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.