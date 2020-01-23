Little Kitty: 5-year-old, Female, Domestic Short Hair.
Meow! I'm a Little Kitty with a huge heart. You can usually find me snuggled up in a favorite spot basking in the sunshine. If you need a sweet and laid-back Friend for Life, I could be the one for you! My ID is: 19-06725.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.