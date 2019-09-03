Peppercorn: 2-year-old, Male, Pit Bull Mix.
I'm Klay, a big lovable pooch who is ready to go on some outdoor adventures with you. I would really enjoy an active family that can continue my training so I can be the best boy ever. Come in and meet me today! My ID is: 19-05636.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.