Katya: 6-year-old, Female, Chihuahua Mix.
Say hello to Katya, the sweetest little girl you will ever meet! She's been spending her summer with the Friends for Life Campers working with the Beagles, who are campers ages 8-10. Come by and meet her today. My ID is: 19-05684.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.