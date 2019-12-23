Josephine: 2-year-old, Female, Pit Bull.
Take a look at my beautiful brown eyes and floppy ears and you will instantly fall in love. My name is Josephine and I’m ready for a home that can take me on fun adventures, continue my training, and give me stuffed toys. Come meet me today! My ID is: 20-01014.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.