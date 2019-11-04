Capellini: 5-month-old, Male, Domestic Short Hair.
I'm Capellini and I live by a simple motto - play, nap, cuddle, repeat! I'm a handsome tabby tiger cat looking for love. If you need a sweet Friend for Life, come meet me at the Village. I know you'll fall for me! My ID is: 19-06725.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.