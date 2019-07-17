Bunny: 4-year-old, Male, Border Collie Mix.
I’m Bunny and I’m as happy as can be. I’m a very energetic boy so I’m looking for a Friend for Life who can keep up with me. We could go running on the beach or hiking in the hills! Check me out today and see if we’re a match. My ID is: 19-02650.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.