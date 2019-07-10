Boogie: 8-year-old, Male, Chihuahua Mix.
Meet Boogie, he has an award winning smile and he's also working with children while learning lots of fun tricks from them at spcaLA's Friends for Life Summer Camp. Stop by today and check out this wonder dog! My ID is: 19-05078.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.