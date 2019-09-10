Avery: 6-month-old, Male, Domestic Short Hair.
I'm Avery, an curious and adventurous kitten. You can usually find me playing with my other kitty friends and of course cuddling up for cat naps. Meet me today and you'll see how much joy I'll bring to your home. My ID is: 19-06553.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.