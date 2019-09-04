Brownie: 1-year-old, Male, Rabbit.
I'm Brownie, a sweet little bun and I'm looking for my forever home. I love to snack on berries, munch on kale and get pets from my favorite humans. Ready to meet me? Stop by the Village today! My ID is 19-07198.
Location: P.D. Pitchford Animal Village, 7700 E. Spring St., Long Beach. (562) 570-7722.
Qualifications: To adopt a pet, bring proof of residence. Renters must show proof pets are allowed, payment via cash or credit card. The process takes up to an hour.