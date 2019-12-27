Long Beach Opera is presenting the Henry Purcell classic "King Arthur" with three shows scheduled in the new year.
The performances will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12; at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18; and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Beverly O'Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd.
In a reimagined universe by LBO director Andreas Mitisek in collaboration with Chicano performance troupe Culture Clash, follows King Arthur's experience as a superhero knight who must battle an alien force that is attacking earth.
Tickets start at $49 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 562-470-7464 ext. 1.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to longbeachopera.org/tickets.