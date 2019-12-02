An expectation of steady rain this Wednesday has prompted city and Convention & Visitors Bureau officials to move the Convention Center tree lighting party to next Monday.
Mayor Robert Garcia sent the notification out this Monday on his digital stationary.
"We normally have a few thousand people attend this event and we want to make sure that all families and kids get a chance to enjoy the holiday celebration," Garcia wrote.
Now the party is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Terrace Theater Plaza. All of the activities originally planned — live music, train rides for the kids, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food trucks and free parking — will be there on Monday.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. with the usual fanfare, fireworks and more.
But lights on the tree and ornaments on the plaza will be lit over the weekend for passersby's enjoyment, along with holiday lights and special "choreography" for the fountains.
The Terrace Theater Plaza, part of the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center, is at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.