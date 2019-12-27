Vice Mayor and Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews announced the 2020 theme for the Martin Luther King Jr. Parade — "Continuing the Legacy."
In his announcement, Andrews says the parade and celebration will highlight how today's African-American community continues civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
"The community and I are extremely excited for this event," Andrews said. "We continue to build on the legacy of peace, freedom, and community building Dr. King started for us.”
The parade and associated festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 18. The parade, starting at 10 a.m., will march down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from Anaheim Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 1950 Lemon Ave.
Then a festival will take place until 5 p.m. at the park. It will include live entertainment, food, children's activities, merchandise and information booths.
Applications for parade entries and festival vendors still are available, and more volunteers are needed as well. To participate, call the Sixth District council office at 562-570-6816.