It's a quest to document every book club in the city, and it's a task that members from Long Beach's Nomad Book Club have taken on to help support the new Main Library.
"The goal is to capture the histories, unique characteristics and reading preferences of all the active book clubs in Long Beach,” Susan Redfield, club member, said. “In addition, we are offering the book clubs the opportunity to be recognized in the new Main Library.”
Redfield is a former Long Beach Public Library Foundation president, and along with Dee Abrahamese, former CSULB Dean of Liberal Arts, and Linda Haley, a retired attorney, the trio are aiming to compile a comprehensive list of existing book clubs in the city.
The group has circulated a questionnaire to more than 90 book clubs, all featuring different book genres and demographics — some clubs are just for teens, while others book clubs are reserved for women.
So far, there are eight book clubs on the public library's list. The website details meeting times, current reads and contact information. For a list of book clubs, go to longbeach.gov/library/visit/book-clubs.
To add a book club to the listing, email lbbookclubs@aol.com.