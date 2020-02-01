Although destination marriage ceremonies are popular, many couples prefer to have a church wedding. Long Beach has churches of all sizes and denominations; here is what some of the larger local sites offer.
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is at 5761 E. Colorado St. The sanctuary has seating for 450 guests; however, the room can only be used by those who practice the Greek Orthodox faith. Members of Assumption can use the sanctuary without cost. Those who can show that they have membership in good standing at another Greek Orthodox church can rent the facility for $500. The fee is $1,000 for couples who are Greek Orthodox but are not current members of an Orthodox church.
The services of the priest are included in the fee; however, the work of the wedding coordinator, organist, and chanter carry additional costs. Assumption’s sanctuary is air conditioned and there are bride and groom rooms for the couple to use before the ceremony. The church has its own parking lot with 181 spaces. Arrangements for weddings at Assumption can be made by calling 562-494-8929.
Bay Shore Community Congregation Church is at 5100 E. The Toledo. Membership is not required to use this facility. The main sanctuary, which has seating for 300 and can hold another 150 in the balcony, is available for an $800 donation. A $400 donation secures the Gabrielson Chapel, which accommodates ceremonies for 50 guests or fewer. The $300 pastoral fee includes three premarital meetings.
The services of a wedding director, organist, and sound technician can be added at an additional cost. Bride and groom rooms are available to the wedding party, but the building is not air conditioned. Parking can be found on nearby streets and there is a city-owned lot in close proximity. Arrangements for weddings at Bay Shore can be made by calling 562-433-0401.
First Congregational Church of Long Beach is at 241 Cedar Ave. This church is open to couples of all sexes and gender expressions. It has an enormous sanctuary, with seating for 400 on the main floor and space for another 500 people in the balcony. The cost for ceremonies starts at $2,200 and includes the services of the minister, the wedding coordinator, the organist, and the sound technician.
Sacred Space, a smaller, contemporary chapel which holds up to 40 people, has a $375 fee. A 200-seat reception hall is also available for rent. First Congregational has bride and groom rooms and the building is air conditioned. The 25 spaces in the church parking lot are available for use. Arrangements for weddings at First Congregational can be made by calling 562-436-2256.
The Lakewood Village Community Church is at 4515 Sunfield Ave. Membership is not required to use this campus, but members do receive substantial cost reductions. The sanctuary has seating for 400 guests and a raised chancel to elevate the bride and groom. The $1,600 fee includes pew bows and ribbons, plus the services of the pastor, wedding coordinator, and sound engineer. Professional musicians can be added at an additional cost.
A smaller chapel, which holds up to 24 guests, can be rented for $400 to $600, depending on the complexity of the ceremony. Two reception venues also are available for rental. The sanctuary is air conditioned and bride and groom rooms are available for the wedding party. The site does not allow rice, birdseed, potpourri, confetti, or bubbles to be used; in addition, smoke and alcohol are not allowed on the campus. The church parking lot has 22 spaces available. Arrangements for weddings at LVCC can be made by calling 562-425-7411.
Los Altos United Methodist Church is at 5950 E. Willow St. The large sanctuary seats more than 500 with room for an additional 150 people in the balcony. Non-members can rent the sanctuary for $600. The $350 ceremony fee includes the services of the wedding coordinator, the sound technician, and the custodian. The suggested honorarium for the pastor is $150. A pianist/organist can be added at an additional cost.
Reception venues also can be rented. The building is air conditioned and bride and groom rooms are available. The church has three parking lots with a total of 237 spaces. Arrangements for weddings at LAUMC can be made by calling 562-598-2451.
St. Anthony Catholic Church is at 540 Olive Ave. The sanctuary has seating for 650 people, but it is only for use by those of the Catholic faith. Because of the many steps involved in a wedding at St. Anthony, couples are advised to begin their planning at least 12 months in advance. Official documentation must be provided before dates can be reserved. The couple must complete premarital preparation and counseling sessions in advance of the ceremony.
The cost for the wedding is $700. The building is air conditioned, but no bride and groom rooms are available. Throwing rice, confetti, bird seed, or flower petals is not allowed. St. Anthony has a parking lot with 50 available parking spaces. Arrangements for weddings at St. Anthony can be made by calling 562-590-9229.