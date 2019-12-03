The congregation at Grace First Presbyterian Church is working on a new project to reach out to underserved members of the Long Beach community, specifically immigrants living in the area.
Called the Unity Choir, the program will bring church members and the greater public together, first to sing together, and then build a sense of greater community.
"Currently we are in an environment where the people who live around us are marginalized, are even more vilified than before," Stan DeWitt, Grace First Presbyterian's minister of music, said. "I think its important for people who value inclusion and equality to step in wherever they can and find ways to help others."
That first step, DeWitt said, is to establish a meeting place. Since the target for the Union Choir is most likely poorer members of the community, transportation to the church location may not always be possible. The goal is to find a more accessible central location to meet.
DeWitt said that they are currently working with the Long Beach Immigrant Rights Coalition, Christian Outreach in Action (COA), California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ), The LGBTQ Center Long Beach and Urban Community Outreach to find that location, with hopes to have the details sorted out by the first of the new year.
"A lot of the people who we want (to be) part of the choir and want to help probably need transportation, and we want to make this program as easy to access as we are capable of," he said.
The idea originally came from the Tacoma Refugee Choir, a Washington-based church program that reaches out to area refugees and offers English language classes, social gatherings and hosts concerts in the city, because music can bring people together.
"We have always had a really strong music ministry at Grace First Presbyterian Church, but one of the things we have tried to do in the last seven or eight years is to do stuff that is beneficial for the people around us," DeWitt said. "Historically, the Christian church has tried to help the homeless, feed the hungry, so it is incumbent on us to do stuff like this, for other people."
The choir will encompass more than music, but will still perform at the church at least once a month, he added. Volunteers will help with English as a second language tutoring, creative writing workshops and other modes of expression, like art and reading.
"The goal is to help whoever is staying with us to use music to tell their own story, however they want to do it," DeWitt said. "We want people to feel like they belong here, they aren't outsiders."
As a songwriter, DeWitt said that while everyone has their own story to tell, sometimes help is needed to tell it. That's why the choir will travel to a neighborhood, uniting church members with the people who live there.
And the best part, he added, is that he has the support of his church leadership to put the new Unity Choir together.
“Pastor Jonas Hayes has always been supportive of my crazy ideas here," DeWitt said. "I really feel like the Christian church needs to be a little more flexible and look outside the box and find ways to achieve the church’s mission. I want to help the church find a way to think differently, and I do that through music, so I am fortunate to have the support to do that here."
But nothing is free, and the Unity Choir will have bills to pay, be it transportation costs or the cost of hiring someone to manage the operations of the program, DeWitt said. They are in the process of writing grant proposals, but also will be seeking donations. All details are expected to be finalized by January.
For more information about Grace First Presbyterian Church, go to gracefirst.org. For more on the Unity Choir, or to make a donation, email Stan DeWitt at stan.gracefirst@gmail.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.