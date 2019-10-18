The Long Beach Branch NAACP is hosting its general membership meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 20, at Ernest McBride Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
The meeting is open to the public and will highlight the branch's youth programs, including a new lifestyle change program featuring meditation classes, healthy-living workshops and college and scholarship prep.
Program supporters includes Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews, Long Beach Youth and College Council, Antioch Church and the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ).
To reserve a seat, RSVP to mnaacp@gmail.com.