Long Beach Beer week is back on tap and scheduled for March.
Like DineLBC, one of Long Beach's restaurant week events, local eateries and breweries will present deals on specialty brews or beer-related events happening at registered locations.
The event, which was originally scheduled to take place in September at the same time as the Craft Beer Summit, was moved simply because there were too many events happening at the same time.
“At the time, we thought it would be a great idea to coincide (Beer Week) with the Craft Beer Summit," Terri Henry, founder and organizer of the 10-day event, said. "But come to find out — which we did not know about — there were a lot of events for brewers leading up to that week, so pushed it back to March."
Now, with Beer Week being the only major beer event scheduled, Henry said that it's the perfect time to host the event.
"I think it all worked out for the best," she said. "It's about spring time, people can plan to indulge and it will be all-around a good time."
"Some will offer special menus and some will host small events at their locations, so there will be a lot to do and try to suit everyone's taste," she said.
At this time, organizers are reaching out to different restaurants and breweries to register for the event. At the end of February, after registration for the event closes, there will be a full list of participating establishments and the deals they're offering.
Registrations for the event is open for breweries, bars and any beer-focused establishment in Long Beach. The cost is $10 per event and the deadline to register is Feb. 20. Registration also includes advertising on the Long Beach Beer Week website and social media accounts.
Long Beach Beer Week is happening from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 15.
For more information, or to register as a vendor, go to longbeachbeerweek.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.