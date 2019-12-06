Literary Women's 37th annual Long Beach Festival of Authors is taking place on March 7 next year at the Convention Center, and the group of readers and writers also have announced that registration for the event will open to the public on Jan. 1.
The event is dedicated to showcase both emerging and established female authors, with the lineup including Casey Cep, Catherine Chung, Louisa Hall, Delia Owens, Madhuri Vijay, Karen Thompson Walker and Elaine Weiss.
To receive updates about the event, including reminders about the open registration date and registration materials, go to literarywomen.org/how-to-attend.php and sign up for email alerts.
For more information about Literary Women and the Festival of Authors, go to literarywomen.org.