The LGBTQ Center Long Beach has announced the 2019 Transgender Day of Remembrance will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Harvey Milk Promenade Park, 185 E. Third St.
The event will memorialize the hundreds of transgender people lost to anti-transgender violence within just the last year.
"According to the latest Hate Crimes Report from the Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations, 92% of hate crimes targeting transgender people were violent, and 92% of these hate crimes targeted transgender women," a release said. "In the last year, transgender people have been under assault by the federal government, most recently by the Department of Health and Human Services which has moved to remove protections from discrimination in healthcare."
Singer Jaila Simms will be performing and beverages and pastries will be available nearby at Hamburger Mary's and Groundwork Fitness.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, go to centerlb.com.