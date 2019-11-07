The young traveling Baroque orchestra Kontrapunktus will return to Long Beach next month with a new, free concert.
Kontrapunktus is comprised of young classical musicians from the Colburn School in downtown Los Angeles under the direction of Ian Pritchard, a renowned harpsichordist. As is often the case, the group will perform Baroque-era music, followed by new compositions in the Baroque style.
This concert, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, will be free to attend at Grace First Presbyterian Church, 3955 N. Studebaker Road. It is part of the church's Concert At The Point series.
Other sponsors for the concert include the city of Long Beach, the Port of Long Beach and the Arts Council for Long Beach. for more information about the orchestra, go to www.kontrapunktus.com. For more about Grace Presbyterian and its concert series, go to www.gracefirst.org.