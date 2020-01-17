Every third Sunday, Kidical Mass in Bixby Knolls hosts a group bike ride led by Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA) staff— and it's happening at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Jan. 19, kicking off at Georgie's Place, 3850 Atlantic Ave.
Riders should bring a swimsuit because the bike ride will end at Deep Blue Swim School, 3640 Atlantic Ave, where participants will be able to take a dive into the pool for the group's third annual Polar Plunge.
The water will be heated to a warm 88 degrees so children and adults can enjoy the pool party. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, go to bixbyknollsinfo.com/events/kidical-mass.