A new decade brings on new ideas, fresh perspectives and the opportunity for positive changes.
And in 2020, when it comes to marriage, all adults — regardless of sexual orientation— are welcome to exchange vows with their significant others and pledge their commitment to partnership until death do them part.
"When I first started (working as an officiant), all that was known was a man and a woman getting married. That was back in 2003," Alan Katz, owner and president officiant Great Officiants and Long Beach's Cute Little Chapel, said. "But then we were getting approached by same-sex couples wanting to do commitment ceremonies and so we quickly made that an option at our chapel."
Katz is in the business of love and commitment, he said, adding that he learned quickly that it's important to provide couples of all backgrounds the opportunity to be married, even if it wasn't recognized by the state at the time.
"It's always been the right thing to do, but it took the country a while to catch on," he said. "So I wasn't surprised that we did the first same sex marriage in Long Beach, both times it was legal."
California first recognized same-sex marriages in June 2008, but placed a halt on any new marriage licenses for same-sex couples that November. Although the licenses that were already granted to couples earlier in the year were still valid, new licenses for same-sex couples were not issued again in the state until June 2013.
"The first marriage (in 2008) was officiated in front of La Palapa (a restaurant that has since closed) by the Belmont Pool," Katz said. "We married 15 couples the first time it became legal."
But the biggest change that Katz said that he's noticed is among heterosexual couples who are searching for venues.
"As an officiant, you already know that people are just not getting married as often in churches, be it for opting to get married outside or at a venue where they can also have a reception," he said. "But people, talking heterosexual couples, are asking venues and officiants if they will marry same-sex couples, because it's important for them to know that they're not supporting a venue that will discriminate against any couple. That's not something that happened in the beginning of the 2000s, we've been seeing a lot more of that in just the last five years."
But many churches have made it clear that all people, including those a part of the LGBTQ community, are welcome into their congregation. That also means they're welcome to get married.
The GALIP Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to bring the word of God to the LGBTQ community, compiles lists annually of gay, transgender and queer-friendly churches in the United States and Canada. Those lists can be found at gaychurch.org.
According to the website, there are 22 such churches in Long Beach, including St. Gregory's Episcopal Church (6201 E Willow St.), Our Savior Lutheran Church (370 Junipero Ave.) and Bixby Knolls Christian Church (1240 E Carson St).
Today, Katz said that he sees couples of all types stopping by to acquire a wedding license and participate in a ceremony, adding that his little chapel is filled with love.
"I just got married in December and I'll tell you, when I'm officiating and these couples are sharing their vows, I feel those words hit harder than they ever did," he said. "Love is magical, there's magic that happens when people choose to make these commitments to each other."
And like last year, in the name of love, people can get married at the Cute Little Chapel in Cal Heights on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, for just $14.
People can walk in or call ahead, but Katz warns that slots fill up quick. The chapel also can provide marriage licenses, but due to how in demand the deal is, it's recommended to have the license already in hand before the start of the ceremony.
For more information, go to cutelittlechapel.com, or call 562-435-4000.
