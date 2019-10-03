Brandie Davison is a Cal State Long Beach senior with a passion for bringing artists together to showcase their work — and introduce them to the community.
So far, she's curated three art shows, with a fourth happening on Saturday at the Icehouse on Anaheim Street called "Art Realm: The Word is Yours."
"Every show is at a different location because it gives people a chance to see difference faces," Davison said about curating pop-up galleries. "I've been wanting to use the Icehouse space for a while now and it worked out that we were able to use it."
With sponsorship from the Arts Council for Long Beach, Davison was able to secure the Icehouse space and bring in 14 artists to create new murals and installations.
The last space was occupied by the curators at InspiredLBC for the IconLBC art show. That space also featured the artwork of different Long Beach muralists. Part of prepping for the show and getting the new artwork up meant painting over walls and creating a clean canvas.
"It was hard to paint over that artwork because you want to keep that work up forever," Davison said. "But that's what these walls are for, to be a platform for different artists over and over again."
In addition to artwork, the venue also will feature live music by DJ Kevjam, food vendors and a full bar by Hops and Vines.
Play Nice, a vintage and consignment shop on downtown on Fourth Street, is setting up a pop-up shop featuring clothing, vinyl and more.
"I wanted Play Nice to be there because they're more than just a shop," she said. "They do a lot for the community, like hosting voter registration parties and other community and youth-minded things like that."
Davison added that she hand-picked all of the talent that she wanted to see, focusing on the artist backgrounds and their artistic messages that envision the world as they want to see it.
"I got tired of going to shows that never fully featured artists of color or their experiences," she said. "And I always had a bunch of creative friends who worked in a number of different mediums, so that's been the mission, to create a platform to feature the work I wanted to see."
Artists to be featured at the event include Mara Bubblegum, B.loved, Fatherakki, Alepsis Hernandez, Createluv, Monica Laudiano and 14-year-old Silverstreetz. Installation artists are Carlos Gacharnà, Su.plex, and Rebekah Ressler, Trinity and Elsdalahy.
"The work is a collection of underprivileged artists right here in Long Beach and I'm excited for other people to meet them and see their work," Davison said.
"Art Realm: The Word is Yours" is a free event happening from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Icehouse Arts Complex, 625 West Anaheim St.
In addition to the artwork, the space also will feature a book swap. Guests can bring a book in and then pick a book to take home.
For more information, and a look at the featured artists, go to instagram.com/art.realm.collective.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.