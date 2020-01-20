At the corner of Junipero Avenue and Broadway, Hot Java coffee shop is spotlighting the artwork of local artists.
Photographer Corie Savary's work is on display at the corner shop, where people can admire — and purchase — her photography of scenic views and wildlife.
Her gallery, titled "View from a Van," chronicles Savary's travels in a 1994 Dodge Ram conversion van named "Gus." She travels alongside her wife Jenelle and husky dog, Loki.
"Our van has kind of become my camera bag because I want to see as much as I can in life and photograph it," she said. "Being able to travel and sleep close to where I want to photograph is really special."
Originally from Ohio, Savary moved to Long Beach in 2018 where she started working at the Historical Society of Long Beach. She has since left and is working in Los Angeles, but still calls Long Beach home.
"One of the coolest things when I worked at the Historical Society was zooming in and seeing people’s facial expressions and realizing that the reality is, the difference between those people hanging out on the beach and us hanging out on the beach, is our bathing suit style," she said. "People did the same things in life that we do today."
From individual muses to people watching and capturing nature in frames, Savary said that her photography style is always changing. And moving to Long Beach has only helped her expand her viewpoint through her camera lens.
"The photo that inspired the gallery that's up (at Hot Java) is from when I first moved here and I was walking along the beach," she said. "I saw this abandoned walker next to a lifeguard tower and it wasn't just left there.
"Someone had parked it — there was a bag and a towel hanging over it."
Savary added that she looked around the beach in hopes of finding who the walker belonged too, and shortly after, she saw an older woman emerge from the water. A lifeguard then helped her out of the ocean and back to her walker.
"And I thought, ’that's why you never stop doing the things that you love'," Savary said, adding that there's no age limit to pursuing passions or celebrating life.
Savary said that she's ready to plan her next trip with Gus (the van), as well as with her wife and dog. There are a lot of beautiful places and things she has yet to capture on camera, she added.
"What matters and why I take pictures is for somebody to experience what I am experiencing in that moment," she said. "Sometimes it’s a story of what I’m seeing or what I felt or what thoughts I was having in that moment."
Savary's artwork will be on display at Hot Java, 2101 E. Broadway, through January.
To contact her directly, or to view her artwork online, go to coriesavary.com.
Stephanie Stutzman can be reached at sstutzman@gazettes.com.