ARIES (March 21-April 19). When wonderful things happen to you from out of the blue, it's because someone else is taking a risk. And when you're making wonderful things happen, you're taking the risk. Either way, the lesson this week is that nothing wonderful happens without people taking risks.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Venus ruled, you've an intimate knowledge of the ways beauty can be be worth the pain you have to go through to get there. You'll once again put yourself out there in the name of creating a certain aesthetic by making, designing or embodying your ideas about beauty. The results will be worth the process.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's not that you think life should serve you; it's more that life naturally does that when you're interested in what's going on around you. When you're not, it's a sign to move where there's more likely to be something in it for you. There's no time to waste on things that don't help you engage with them and with life.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll probably feel like quitting, but don't -- not yet. Take this as a sign that you're about to get much more out of the situation than you bargained for. This is a priceless opportunity to unravel problems and dig deeper into your well of creativity (not to mention grit) to persevere. Remember why you started this, and keep going.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though life may unfold in illogical and seemingly ungraceful ways for you, there's no need to hide your struggle. It has human interest value. You've the power to capture people's attention and put them in a curious, helpful mood. There's something mightily attractive about the less-than-perfect order of things.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). So, what are these finer things in life anyway? Because you've tried a few that, for a short time, you thought were worth it, then they just seemed like the same things a lot of people have and not notably finer. Were those the wrong things? Should you get more? Different? Maybe what's "finer" isn't a "thing" at all.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's a week when inclusion will be very important. Bring enough for everyone. Make sure everyone is in on the group text. Use only exhibits large enough to be seen by all. Are there enough chairs? In whatever ways you can, be an open book with a policy of translucence; it will keep you in excellent graces.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are people around you who are lost inside a place that you know all too well. In fact, you've been in the spot so long, it's practically your spiritual hometown. Help them know what to do to get their needs met in this place, where the cool sites are and the general ins and outs of this particular spiritual township.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're not always in the mood to compete, so when the spirit of competition does land on you, as it will this week, take it for the blessing that it is. Let it fuel you and make you more vital and resourceful. Focus your energy on what matters to you. Avoid competing for something you don't really want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It will be helpful to your cause to spend some time in your own imagination, especially with an audience of people you create in your mind. Present your case, story or work to the imaginary group. This exercise will give you clarity on how to spend the industrious energy available to you in abundance this week.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll learn quickly about people's strengths and limitations. This happens mostly because your strong curiosity prompts you to ask excellent questions (some of them posed only in your mind) and make keen observations. You'll be an excellent leader, casting people in roles in which they can succeed.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). As the saying "apples and oranges" implies, comparing two very different entities isn't impossible, but it's a silly thing to do in most contexts. Unless the question is extremely pressing and quantifiable, e.g., "Which has more vitamin C?" there's little to be gained through needless comparisons this week.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: At the start of your solar return, an increased awareness of subtleties will make life more enjoyable. A freer schedule, fewer duties -- these are all life-enhancing circumstances to enjoy before the pace picks up in 2020 and takes you for a spin. Love and adventure are on the menu, and it will be necessary to learn a new language, either literally or figuratively. The soul-growth comes from working on projects, making them public and then honing your efforts based on feedback. You're not out to please the world. You'd rather serve others through mutually satisfying collaboration.
