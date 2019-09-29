ARIES (March 21-April 19). Memory is a perfectly imperfect and slightly magical informational filing system in which the files have a way of multiplying, subtracting and rewriting themselves, condensing into something more vivid and beautiful or expanding into a fog of vagueness. You can't trust memory, but you can revel in its mysteries.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is a lucky week to circulate your smile, preferably in person. An online persona is one thing, but real life is quite another. You have to spend actual face-to-face time with people to learn their quirks and tendencies, which will impact you in ways you can never understand with a virtual acquaintance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People want to be a part of whatever you're doing, not because what you're doing is particularly interesting but because (SET ITAL)you(END ITAL) are. And as you find even more enjoyment in your task, you'll continue to increase that special charisma that keeps your team robust. Next, you'll need systems for managing more people.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Everyone has a basic need to be seen, heard and acknowledged. With other needs pretty much covered this week, the need to be recognized will be a primary driver for most of the actions taken. Just know that the others around you crave your respect and love. It's the most valuable thing you can give.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't have to move to a different country to have a totally fresh experience of life. A small change is all it takes to set the transformation in motion. Rules: You have to initiate, and it has to be a completely new thing -- somewhere you've never been, someone you didn't know, something you've never done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You're a realist. Sometimes fantastical things happen to change your mind, but it's not that kind of week. If you just suspend your disbelief, go along for the ride and let yourself be a little gullible, if even only for a few hours or days, you'll be inspired by awesome mystery. If you don't believe in magic, how will you ever find it?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What's more exciting than a room full of people? Nothing. It's the best game in town this week, especially if these are people you don't know. Memories will be made among strangers. You'll learn more about yourself than you learn about them. You'll be surprised by what you end up saying, doing and feeling.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's important to name and describe your fear because you'll then understand how to orient yourself this week. After all, this is the luckiest week to position yourself, get ready, get set and run like mad toward the fear, not stopping until you smash right into it, sending it hurling off to the side and out of the path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Everyone answers to someone. Knowing who, that's what gives you leverage. You may construct your power play with an eye up the chain of command, or down it. Don't be surprised if the most powerful person in the equation is also the least powerful -- a baby, someone in the general public, a pet.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Each relationship has its own music. As it goes with creating music, one person changes tone, the other reacts in accordance or discordance and, for better or worse, the song is formed. This week, some combinations will be so catchy that you'll keep coming back. It's a hit!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're good at avoiding conflict when you need to, and many times confrontations wouldn't be worthwhile anyway. But leaders will emerge out of the group this week, and if you don't think they are leaders you want to follow, you'd be wise to stand and face the issues, some of which will be well worth fighting for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Set superstition aside. Put funny feelings in a labeled container. Look objectively at what's going on. Run the facts and opinions through the tribunal of reason. You can mix it all back up in the end, but right now this categorization, plus a little time, gives you the clear perspective needed to make a bold, bright decision.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Clarity is the first order business this solar return. Once you align your mind, heart and goals, you'll be unstoppable. Fitting the appropriate behavior to the situation is the stellar superpower that will take you from your current position to the one you desire. Family business will land you in strange places. Decisions in early 2020 will be history-making personally. You'll see different options than you did in the past and make more exciting choices.
