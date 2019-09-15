ARIES (March 21-April 19). Attractive offers don't always come from attractive entities. In fact, sweeter offers will spring from less prestigious sources. The confident will take a better deal over the more glamorous one. You're in that club. You don't need to be seen as glamorous to know your value. You're not caught up in people's perceptions.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you feel you have no control in a situation, then your motivation to do anything about it will plummet, and rightly so. What's the point? Find what you can control about the situation -- there is always something -- and take complete ownership of that. Your attitude and habits will start to support you better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The world is a lot of things, but fair isn't one of them. So, when you see the chance to right an inequity, you'll seize it, wanting to make any difference you are able to. These opportunities don't come along every day, but this week you'll get involved in a way that helps you keep up a trend of improvement.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Robert Louis Stevenson wrote that idleness "does not consist of doing nothing, but in doing a great deal unrecognized in the dogmatic formularies of the ruling class, has a good right to state its position as industry itself." No one but you can decide what's a worthwhile endeavor for work or fun. Defend your focus.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The competition will be stiff. Don't play this like you're trying to win first place; play it like you know you're not going to win. Give the judges something to remember. You're undeniably original so you don't have to make up anything new. You just have to not cover up what you already have.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Speak up when it's your turn. It doesn't matter whether or not you have anything to say. Anything will be better to say than nothing. Your heart is in the right place, and because of this your self-expression, whether eloquent or not, it will strike a chord in the hearts of others and move the action in a loving direction.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It will be necessary and natural to compare yourself to others if only because you won't know what to do until you see your options reflected in humanity. Just don't compare yourself to everyone or life gets confusing. Narrow your group down to the people you wish to be more like.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People who won't join the race present an insult and a disenchantment to those who are already running. Be purposeful in your choice of activity. Choose, and then follow through. If you decide to join, go all-in. If not, stay away from the joiners so as not to upset them or accidentally add to their attendance numbers.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Adding new people to your circle will be favored as long as you're not doing so to avoid problems with the old people. Resolving conflict is an important part of being in relationships. Mercy, tolerance and humility can be unpleasant to experience, which is why they are counted among the most divine qualities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In literature, small happenings and scene descriptions often foreshadow significant story-defining moments. In life, anything can be foreshadowing. Who knows? This is a week to avoid superstition. Believe it's going your way. There are no hidden problems or twists to watch out for, just straightforward luck.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's nothing exciting about prevention. To mitigate potential losses before they are even a risk is the ultimate adulting move. If you go in for this high level of responsible living, at least make sure your efforts bring you some joy in the moment of execution. That sense of satisfaction may be all they are worth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Ask for the favor upfront. If you give a lot of compliments first, your future kindnesses will be met with skepticism. Make it easy for people to say no. A fast rejection is better than waiting around for a light that never turns green. By the end of the week, one way or another, your needs will be met.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Your excitement grows over the next 10 weeks as you discover there's much more to a new interest than you first thought. You will eventually be an expert in this matter. You would do well to keep track of these early experiences so later you'll have illustrations for what you'll be teaching to others. The start of 2020 will introduce funny characters and lucrative propositions. A change of environment will inspire greater health and vitality.
