ARIES (March 21-April 19). Social interaction is so important to self-development this week. There's no way to simulate it. No theoretical knowledge could ever replicate the unpredictable course of human interaction. You can never duplicate the knowledge that comes from braving the wilderness of socializing.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People think they know what they want, but they are often far from the mark in this regard. Furthermore, what you feel compelled to offer will be received differently over time than it was initially. The best you can give is what you instinctively wish to, as there's wisdom that will stretch beyond the giving moment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To take things seriously without taking them personally is respectful, and it's a state of mind that will help you be extremely productive this week. If you don't want to take things too seriously, you'll still get a lot done. But if you take things very personally, it will slow down progress and be tough on relationships.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Hopefully, those who tell you what to do know a lot more than you do about the situation. If you believe that, then you'll do as they say. If you don't, then you're better off using your judgment. You have as good an idea as any about the situations that come up this week.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The way you are moment to moment brings joy to people around you. You're paying attention and finding opportunities to bring people together. This is just a natural stance in the world, with no agenda attached to it, though many interesting things develop out of your open attitude this week.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don't worry too much about feelings this week. Even though they are important to your experience, right now they are too precarious and uncontrollable to be used as a proper metric to guide your journey. Let action be your primary teacher, not feelings. Make the effort; note the response; repeat.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Make an assertion and share it. Not only will you find out if what you think is wrong, right, popular or unpopular, you'll also find out, quite simply, what you think. Until you have to put your thoughts into words, they're rather amorphous. The best work you'll do this week is the work of expressing yourself.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just remember that no one is always one way. We may have core character qualities, but there are many layers above those qualities, some as flexible as chameleon scales. This week, different environments will bring out changes in people that can be as drastic as a great actor's transformation to suit a new role.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A simple attitude adjustment will improve much, though this week is much more likely to include a slightly complicated attitude adjustment. You know you're right, but making the other person wrong will get you nowhere. Pride will be swallowed, thoughts changed, inroads paved.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Deciding who you are seems to happen on a moment-to-moment basis, but really these small decisions are automatic reactions to something you decided a few miles back on life's path. It will be prudent to return to that decision and change your mind. It will reset your entire direction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Attitude and attention impact everything that happens this week. Question your attitude to find out what purpose it might be serving. Flow your attention to helpful and workable solutions instead of to problems that can't be solved. The practical people around you will provide support and fun.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Love is a high-stakes game. It doesn't start out that way -- lighthearted connections, casually shared experiences. Yet, before you know it, the heart has invested itself, extending one heartstring after another in a bond that was meant to be braided but inevitably winds up in a tangle that cannot be undone.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Your smile sets people at ease. When you're comfortable, everyone feels better. Your joy spreads. Are these good enough reasons to do what makes you happy? Initially, people may have to adjust, as they may be surprised by what you want to do. Because you've been so amenable to suggestion, they have made assumptions that you liked all of the same things they like, which is, of course, improbable. You'll become increasingly yourself and loved all the more for it.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM