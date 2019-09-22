ARIES (March 21-April 19). People do strange things for attention. It's difficult to make sense of their actions, which are mostly involuntary, of the moment and baffling, even to themselves. Your superpower this week won't be figuring people out; rather, it will be tolerating their oddities and nurturing good behavior by ignoring less-than.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It would be easy to put the tasks related to making a living on the front burner while everything else moves to the back. Instead, focus on the tasks closely linked to your happiness. You just might make money at it, too. Also, if you don't know what makes you happy, experiment. It might be something unexpected.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If only people would just tell you what they want you to know without you having to guess which question to ask! Lead with your natural curiosity, and you'll learn all the best stuff. You might be surprised how many people aren't curious about others like you are. It's a strength you should lean into.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's an inexplicable attraction between you and those who are difficult to please and even harder to entertain. This is a well-matched challenge that will improve you both. You'll become more patient and a better communicator. They'll learn to cherish those who put up with them. Win-win.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People wind up, for one reason or another, in positions for which they are ill-suited. The one who has the job isn't always the one who does it best, but we must deal with things as they are instead of fighting reality or pining for an ideal that has and will never exist. This week offers the grace of acceptance.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While you could get away with less-than-optimum levels of basic human survival stuff like sleep, exercise and nutrition, winning will have to do with keeping up a strong foundation. Get more and better instead of skimping here and there. Prioritize your self-care to maintain a competitive edge.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You put an idea out there. It's a good reflection of what's on your mind. Then things change, and your mind changes. The world changes more; your mind changes again... What you said no longer seems like a good representation of what you want to express. Allow yourself endless do-overs and the grace to grow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). All you want to do is make the tomorrow as good as it can be for as many people as possible. It will happen in soft, small ways that begin with an accurate assessment of the situation. So, don't be too quick to decide what people need. An unhurried and neutral observation will teach you thoroughly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Even though you now have at least five different ways to contact each person you know, connecting seems harder than ever. It's as though having all the ways makes you less likely to choose one. Just do it. Most of the value in reaching out (and there is considerable value in it) is in the initiation of the action.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The problem with trying to tame more primitive drives is not just that they stubbornly resist training; it's that those drives have no awareness that the trainer even exists. Your higher mind is invisible and inaudible to your lower nature, but you can communicate with systems and schedules, pleasure and pain.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Words can get stuck in a rut just like other things do. Words get overused, become too familiar and lose their meaning, becoming like empty purses that used to carry currency. You'll make updates to your words to keep them fresh. Your personal language will evolve with the people and culture around you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Empathy makes humans human. The other animals don't imagine and reason as we do and are therefore unable to project themselves into the life of another and relate to, and almost even live, a life that is not their own. This week, your empathy will elevate you and allow you to transcend ordinary experience.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: This year is marked by a creative approach to life and an influx of resources to help you build on your ideas. The companionship that comes your way this year will be offbeat, easy-going and up for the adventures you plan. It's a winning combination that makes your year interesting by giving you an incentive to live joyfully outside the usual grind. Much good comes of acknowledging those who help and inspire you. People you've contributed to will pay it forward and make you proud.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM