ARIES (March 21-April 19). Making friends with your body is your top priority now, as you'll be asking it to do a lot for you this week. All the things that seemed tedious when you were younger, from stretching to eating your vegetables, will keep you in good stead. Prevention is no fun to think about, and yet it's what allows for some big fun in the future.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People often mistake knowledge for intelligence. It's not what you know that makes you smart; it's that you want to know. This week, you want to know what motivates people to do what they do. Understanding what moves people will help you both serve and lead them, often at the same time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You will finish what you start. You've been ambitious, which makes it a little harder. But no matter, that just means it will take longer. Maybe there's no one else to notice or hold you accountable. Still, you'll finish. You'll finish because it matters to you to keep your word, even if you're only keeping it to yourself.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). We all spring from primordial sea creatures. At some deep level, the water is home. It's your element, so you're more in touch with the healing, cleansing, joy-inducing aspects of water ingestion, immersion and general sensation, which will have a direct correlation to your well-being this week. Ride the wave!
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You may not be the figurehead of your crew this week, but you'll be the leader nonetheless. You'll influence from the inside, likely from a humble place, which you don't mind inhabiting. This is a sign of true confidence. You'll lead by example and through the subtle introduction of ideas that wouldn't otherwise be considered.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Suffering is caused by emotional reactivity. We have a bad feeling about what happened because we've interpreted it in a certain way. Take the same impulse, interpret it differently, and have a different feeling. This is the simple way to take hold of your experience of life and steer it in the direction of your preferred feelings.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your body knows how to do things you don't have to think about. No one had to teach you how to be born or how to eat, and no one has to teach you to run, dance and love. This week your mind is a little over-vigilant about your safety and comfort. Don't let your mind interfere with your body's natural intelligence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are some things you just have to experience for yourself. You could be told it. You could study it or see it in a movie or dream about it -- all of which are either practice for or very poor substitutes for the real deal. What would it take to make a thing happen in real life? Figure it out. Plan it. Do it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Consider the sacred moments of the last three months. Did the theme center around social or spiritual connection? Creativity? Was it a physical high that came with exerting yourself or an intellectual sort of enlightenment? Go for more this week. Now you know how to get there and need only follow the same path.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're where you need to be. Striving, wishing, regretting... these are all forms of resistance. Pleasant forms of resistance feel better than negative ones, but are nothing compared to the peace and fulfillment you'll get from accepting where you are every step of the way to the next place. You are always "here."
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your life will open through movement, especially if it's novel. It's very difficult if not impossible to overthink something while your body is engaged in an unfamiliar action. When your mind joins with your body in this way, it takes a journey of homecoming. Happiness is a mind and body union.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It's a good thing that history repeats itself because most people learn through repetition. That is, unless they are the type that don't pay attention to the teacher, no matter how many times the same lesson comes around. You're making special efforts to stay awake, alert and receptive.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: You'll be surrounded by beauty this year. Of course, it's the same environment that the others are in, but you have the eye for moments of grace, poetic juxtapositions and wondrous potentials. It allows you to arrange and present things so that others can appreciate their qualities. In short, you make the world a more interesting place. Lovely people will be attracted to you. Your social life will thrive, but in the pacing and tones you prefer. Finally, you will fund a dream project.
