ARIES (March 21-April 19). A wrapped gift is an experience in and of itself, regardless of what the gift happens to be. You care about the fun of the moment, building a ritual and mystery, setting up an expectation and enjoying a process. You'll be very successful this week as you apply this principle outside of gift-giving, too.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's impossible to plan your adventure. Oh, you can make travel arrangements, say, purchasing a train ticket. But who will you sit by? What will you see? The more foreign your plan is from your known world, the more unpredictable. That's the appeal! Get something exciting on the books so you can start looking forward to it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Subpar circumstances won't last, not on your watch. Your sensitivity to discomfort will be turned up this week, and you'll find the slightest problems highly motivating in terms of making the changes that will contribute to a smoother experience for all. Knowing that you can have and do better is key.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The case worth solving is within. It's as though you're a private investigator hired to investigate your own heart. As it often goes in the P.I. trade, everything will not be revealed at once. You'll need patience. Think of it as a stakeout. Go where you're likely to learn, and then wait, on the ready to take notes and pictures.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're tougher than you look, more worldly than your experiences would suggest, with courage beyond what you'll need for this week. So you can go about your business knowing that this routine doesn't fully represent you, and say yes to the opportunity without worry about your qualifications or chances of success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Go easy on yourself this week. Your brain needs a rest. Distinguish between time spent on low-value activities and time that's flat-out wasted. If you're enjoying yourself, even in a way that seems wholly unproductive, it's not a waste. Wasted time is that which is neither enjoyed nor spent on a larger life goal.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Bigger isn't always better. It won't do any good to expand for expansion's sake. Take stock of where you're at and whittle that down to the essentials. You can avoid being overwhelmed by your own life by keeping it within a scale you can manage. It will involve saying "no" more often than "yes."
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Abraham Lincoln said, "Discipline is choosing between what you want now and what you want most." The trouble is that "now" is a lot more viscerally engaging than the distant hopes of "most." To help you stay on track, surround yourself with symbols, reminders and rewards. Bring your vision to life.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Life, like an episode of "Twin Peaks," isn't all going to make narrative sense. To try and tie up every loose end would only diminish the style present in the experiences of this week. The things you don't quite understand maintain a magnetic quality. You can use this to your advantage. You're a mystery, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your options are so many and varied that you can't possibly sample them all. If you stop and try to reason your way through this, you'll become mentally overloaded with cumbersome logic that, it turns out, is totally unnecessary. So instead, move quickly, get a sense of things and follow your instincts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are two ways to keep your behavior from betraying secrets of your soul. One takes a lot of work and the other takes courage. The work-intensive way is to learn to act and become an excellent liar. The second way is simply not to have secrets. Instead, embrace and promote yourself wholly, flaws and all.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your higher mind may decide what you should and shouldn't be doing, but there's a powerful baser instinct with the lumbering strength of an elephant that your higher mind rides atop, reinless. Without a strategy, the beast goes where it wants. To make it go where you want it to go, you have to move its food.
THIS WEEK'S BIRTHDAYS: Perhaps climbing a mountain and sweeping a floor are equally important endeavors. The floor sweeping has a more practical result, the mountain climbing a more memorable one. So the question is, "What do you value more, experience or a clean house?" You'll answer in different ways throughout the year, alternating between taking care of business and daily life and having grand adventures that enrich you as a person. Your sense of balance is full of grace and attractive to others.
COPYRIGHT 2019 CREATORS.COM